Mega Millions grows to $1.1B after months of losses

There has been almost three months of Mega Millions drawings without a winner, but this week could bring a winner as the jackpot has now grown to rank as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

Tuesday night the Mega Millions jackpot stood at $1.1 billion with the odds of winning at an abysmal 1 in 302.6 million.

The drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, will show if a winner comes forward after matching all six numbers to possibly win a jackpot that can be paid out via an annuity over 29 years and 30 payments, or in cash at $568.7 million.