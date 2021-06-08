Michigan man drives off with gas pump attached after winning $1M lottery prize

FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) -- A Genesse County, Michigan man just became one million dollars richer.

The player won playing Michigan Lottery’s Winning Millions instant game on Friday.

“I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping. When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’ I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car,” the lucky winner, who is choosing to stay anonymous, said to the Michigan Lottery.

The 59-year-old already paid a visit to the lottery headquarters and is choosing to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,517 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winner plans on buying a new home, car, and going on vacation with the money.

“I have been playing since the Lottery began and finally won big,” the player said. “Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing.”

This story originally reported on WXYZ.com