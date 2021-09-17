Michigan man files $1 million lawsuit after teacher allegedly cuts his child's hair

A man in Michigan has filed a $1 million lawsuit after a teacher cut his daughter's hair without permission from the child's parents.

According to the Associated Press, the father of the 7-year-old girl filed the lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, a librarian, and a teacher's assistant.

MLive.com reported that Jimmy Hoffmeyer filed the lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

According to the media outlets, Hoffmeyer said his biracial child's hair was first cut with scissors by a classmate in March. Then two days later, his daughter had her hair cut by the child's teacher.

The AP reported that his daughter told her father that the teacher cut her hair to even it out.

According to the AP, the lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated the girl's constitutional rights.

The other charges include racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery, MLive.com reported.

The AP reported that the classmate and the teacher are white.