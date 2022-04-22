Watch
Multiple suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store in Ohio

More than $400,000 in items stolen
Multiple individuals stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 22, 2022
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Sycamore Township, Ohio on Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

According to police, 8 to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. Security photos show that there were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

The store's estimated loss is $413,000, according to police.

After the robbery, the suspects fled in two vehicles — a dark gray SUV and a black sedan.

This story was first reported by Molly Schramm at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

