New Mexico police investigating shootings at homes, businesses of elected officials

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico are investigating shootings in areas associated with five local elected leaders.

Police said the shootings occurred within days of each other at three homes, a business and a campaign office.

Police announced on Thursday that the first shooting was reported on Dec. 4, 2022, at the home of Adriann Barboa. A week later, the home of then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley was hit with more than a dozen bullets. On Jan. 3, at least eight shots were fired at the home of state Sen. Linda Lopez's home. Gunshots were fired in the area where state Sen. Moe Maestas works on Jan. 5.

Later in the evening, police notified the media that the campaign office of newly-elected Attorney General Raul Torrez was also shot at in December.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings.

"We are concerned, of course, that these could be connected and that these could be targeted," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 505-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

