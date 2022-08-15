No U.S. locales make list of world's most livable cities

This year’s Global Liveability Index did not include any U.S. cities in its annual Top 10.

The annual list examined the stability, health care, infastructure, education, culture and environment of 172 of the largest cities in the world. While no U.S. cities made the top 10, Los Angeles was among the biggest movers.

Los Angeles gained 18 spots to become No. 37 in the annual rankings. Conversely, Houston dropped 25 spots to No. 56 as one of the fastest-falling cities.

While the U.S. did not have any entries in the top 10, neighboring Canada featured three of the world’s top eight livable cities.

Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark Zurich, Switzerland Calgary, Canada Vancouver, Canada Geneva, Switzerland Frankfurt, Germany Toronto, Canada Amsterdam, Netherlands Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia (tied)

Damascus was considered the world’s least livable major city.

Damascus, Syria Lagos, Nigeria Tripoli, Libya Algiers, Algeria Karachi, Pakistan Port Moresby, PNG Dhaka, Bangladesh Harare, Zimbabwe Douala, Cameroon Tehran, Iran

Kiev was excluded from the rankings because of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.