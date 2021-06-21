NYPD seeks suspect who shot man while children stood just inches away

Two children narrowly avoided being shot during a violent attack in the Bronx on Thursday, according to surveillance footage released by the NYPD.

The video released by the NYPD Friday shows a masked gunman chasing down the victim, identified as a 24-year-old man. The victim ran into the children and was shot by the masked suspect as the children struggled to get out of the way.

The video shows other bystanders in the video duck into doorways to avoid the gunfire. According to the time stamp on the video, the shooting took place at 6:45 p.m.

According to WPIX-TV in New York City, the two children were not harmed during the incident. NBC News reports that the 10-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy are siblings.

The victim was shot in the back and in both legs, according to NBC News. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is stable.

Watch video of the incident below. Warning: The video contains images of gun violence that may be difficult for some to watch.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

Following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene on the back of a scooter driven by a second suspect, who was wearing a white baseball cap at the time.

Police are still seeking both the driver and the gunman, and have not yet made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Officials suspect the shooting was gang-related, according to WABC-TV in New York.