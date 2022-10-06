Watch Now
One dead, five wounded after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

One person is dead and at least six others are wounded after a stabbing attack outside the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 15:26:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people are injured and one is dead after a suspect began stabbing people on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody by Las Vegas police in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.”

Police are currently transporting multiple victims to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," according to a spokesperson.

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down while an investigation is conducted.

