One dead, several injured after roof collapses during concert at Illinois theatre

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A person is dead and at least 28 others were injured after a roof collapsed during a concert in Belvidere, Illinois due to severe weather Friday evening.

It happened just east of Rockford at the Apollo Theater during a Morbid Angel show. Fire officials said Friday evening five people suffered serious injuries, 15 had moderate injuries, and five others had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

Around 260 people were inside the theatre when the roof collapsed, fire officials say.

My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight.



I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.



As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023

The band posted on social media following the incident that a tornado hit the venue. Their post reads:

"Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

