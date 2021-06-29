Watch
Pacific Northwest heatwave kept road crews busy with emergency repairs

Washington State Department of Transportation
WSDOT crews stayed busy during the heat wave that caused roads to buckle and crack
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 29, 2021
The record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest kept transportation crews working, as roads buckled and needed emergency repairs.

Seattle hit 108 degrees Monday, a record, before falling at least 10 degrees Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter account kept drivers and Seattle residents up-to-date on emergency road repairs and cracks that formed throughout the record-setting heatwave.

Some repairs just couldn’t be completed in the heat and crews worked overnight to patch cracks and roadways.

