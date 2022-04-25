Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district have sued its owner, manufacturer and landlord, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the parents of Tyre Sampson in state court in Orlando.

It says that the defendants failed to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and didn’t provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride.

An initial report said ride sensors had been adjusted to double the size of restraint openings on two seats.

Florida state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, said the maximum weight limit for the Drop Tower FreeFall ride is 250 pounds per seat.

The ride, which opened late last year, is closed indefinitely.