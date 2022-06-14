Watch
Phoenix officer hospitalized after being shot, police say

An officer has been shot, taken to the hospital amid an "active scene" near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 14, 2022
PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona say a Phoenix police officer was shot during an incident in a West Valley neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

The officer was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Authorities say that the officer who was shot is in stable condition.

Officials tell ABC15 that the shooter is not in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story was first reported by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

