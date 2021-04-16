Gunman identified in FedEx facility shooting that killed 8, injured 5 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting late Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers received a call around 11 p.m. ET of reports that shots had been fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

At a press conference Friday morning, IMPD officials said that the suspect drove to the facility and began firing in the parking lot shortly after his arrival. The suspect then moved inside the building and shot several more people.

The suspect was found dead inside the building after dying by suspected suicide shortly before officers arrived. IMPD Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana.

McCartt said the suspect was a former employee of FedEx and last worked for the company in 2020. However, the officer said he did not know why Hole left the job or if the suspect had ties to the workers in the facility.

During Friday morning's press conference, officials said that he believed five people were transported to three separate local hospitals.

At least four of those victims suffered apparent gunshot wounds. One person is in critical condition. At least three other people arrived at local hospitals with other injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene by medical personnel and were released.

Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis #FedEx @IMPDnews pic.twitter.com/RVd6CZPtcJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Cook said.

The FBI said Friday morning that it was conducting a search of a suspect's home. They added that they believed the suspect used a rifle, but could not confirm the specific type of gun they used.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," a statement from FedEx read. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

"This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. "As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Hogsett also called for the passage of more stringent gun control laws during a press conference Friday morning. He called for "healing," but added that "healing does depend on meaningful conversations between people about this cycle of violence that's driven be the readable accessibility of guns."

The White House says that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

This story was originally published by Andrew Smith on WRTV in Indianapolis.