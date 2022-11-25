Police: Human skull found inside backpack in Oregon

Troopers with Oregon State Police say they discovered a human skull inside a backpack.

The troopers were responding to a call from a cleanup crew from the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday. They reported a "suspicious object" on the side of Interstate 5.

The troopers determined that the "suspicious object" was a human skull.

Police said the skull has no identifiable features but is most likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s.

The Medical Examiner's Office is investigating in hopes of learning the identity of the person who died.