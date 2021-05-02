2 killed in shooting at Green Bay casino; suspected gunman also slain

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A shooting at a Green Bay casino left three people dead, including the suspected gunman, Saturday evening. Another person was seriously injured, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 call came in just before 7:30 p.m. CST, reporting shots had been fired at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the sheriff’s office, the Oneida Police Department, the Green Bay Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

At 10:43 p.m. CST, the sheriff’s office said the “situation is contained” and there is “no current threat to the public.”

Current information suggests the suspect had ties to the casino from an employment status, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

“It appears to be a targeted event, not a random shooting. It was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victims’ friends or co-workers it appears,” said Lt. Kevin Pawlak with the sheriff’s office at a press conference. “So, he then shot two of the coworker's friends that are also deceased. And then there is one other victim that is seriously wounded and, to our understanding, has been flown to Froedtert (Hospital) or somewhere down in Milwaukee.”

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer involvement portion of incident. Oneida police is investigating the homicide portion with help from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities had previously blocked a part of WIS 172 near the casino during the investigation. The casino is located near the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter regarding the shooting at the casino:

“Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy. While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

The sheriff's office is expected to hold another press conference over the shooting on Monday at about 11 a.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Alice Reid at WGBA.