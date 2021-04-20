1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Long Island grocery store

One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a grocery store in West Hempstead, New York, a community located just east of New York City on Long Island.

Officials with the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) confirmed the casualties in a brief press conference around 12:30 p.m. ET.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that the deceased victim was a 49-year-old male. He added that the two other victims had been transported to local hospitals and were "conscious" and "alert." Their conditions are currently unclear.

The NCPD has said that the suspect has not yet been apprehended. They're asking residents in the area to remain indoors.

Ryder also identified a person of interest as Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 30, a Long Island resident who is either a former or current employee at the grocery store. He was last seen headed westbound on the Union Turnpike.

The NCPD has advised residents in the area to stay inside while a search for the suspect is ongoing.