Police take man involved in lengthy Arizona pursuit into custody

Arizona police took a man into custody after a long pursuit on Friday afternoon. Police say a car was blocking a Phoenix-area roadway around 2:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

Inside, police found an adult man who appeared to be unconscious, along with weapons and what they believed to be drugs.

Two marked police vehicles blocked the car from the front and back. Police say the driver woke up and began driving his vehicle into both police vehicles, eventually breaking away to drive off.

A police helicopter and detectives from Phoenix's tactical support bureau pursued the vehicle.

Aerial footage showed the sedan driving across several freeways and roads.

Authorities fired less-than-lethal rounds after they used a grappler to stop the vehicle. A K-9 was sent into the car and authorities were then able to detain the driver.

Here’s video from near the scene where that chase just ended. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/9QFwB8gJ0C — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) April 29, 2022

The driver was taken to the hospital shortly after the pursuit.

The suspect is now being taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/f1nb5vRPy9 — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) April 29, 2022



This story was originally published by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.