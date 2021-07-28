President Biden sells infrastructure plan, proposes 'Buy American' rule

MACUNGIE, PA — President Joe Biden touted the importance of American workers and American jobs in a speech Wednesday at a truck factory in Pennsylvania.

Biden attempted to sell people on his $1 trillion infrastructure package, which Republican and Democratic senators said they agreed on Wednesday.

Biden also addressed what he called a need for more "human infrastructure."

"We need more affordable childcare," he said while noting that expanded daycare access will put kids on the right path and free up parents to join the workforce.

Addressing a campaign promise to increase the amount of American-made goods that the federal government purchases, Biden revealed his new proposal.

Biden said his administration is proposing changing enforcement rules to define a product as "substantially made in America" from 55% to 75%.

"If adopted, this change would create more opportunities for small- and medium-sized manufacturers and their employees, including small and disadvantaged enterprises, from all parts of the country," a fact sheet from the White House stated.

The proposal also aims to "strengthens domestic supply chains" and "increases transparency and accountability in Buy American rules."

"I'm placing my bet on America," Biden said. He added that his bet will "pay off" for working Americans.