Private bidder offers up to $120 million for site of collapsed condo site in Florida

A bidder, who wasn't identified publicly, has offered up to $120 million to purchase the property where the collapsed Champlain Towers South once stood in Surfside, Florida.

According to the Associated Press, the bidder's proposal was revealed during Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman's Wednesday.

A real estate broker told Judge Hanzman that he had a "letter of interest" from the bidder offering $110 million for the property but would up the offer to $120 million.

Judge Hanzman said that was "the best news" he'd heard that far that day, adding that he wanted to compensate the victims as soon as possible, the AP reported.

Judge Hanzman oversees the lawsuits brought on by the victims or victims' families since the tragedy occurred on June 24.

98 people died when the condominium collapsed in Surfside.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.