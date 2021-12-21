Watch
Queen Elizabeth II cancels traditional Christmas plans as omicron variant surges in the UK

Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to gather the royal family for Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England, amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant. he royal palace said Monday, Dec, 20, 2021 that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has spent most of her time during the pandemic. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 17:35:30-05

Queen Elizabeth II will not be celebrating Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate, multiple news outlets reported.

The decision comes as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United Kingdom. The UK has recorded more than 90,000 cases in each of the last two days, according to Sky News. That's about 30,000 more cases than last Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II has spent every Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since 1988.

The Associated Press reports that the 95-year-old will remain at Windsor Castle for the holiday.

The queen spent a night in a hospital earlier this year for unspecified reasons. Doctors reportedly told to rest for two weeks.

Since then, she has limited travel. She canceled trips in England and did not attend the world climate summit in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.

