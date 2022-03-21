Recall alert: Pancake and waffle mix may be contaminated with pieces of cable

A pancake and waffle mix sold by Walmart is under recall.
Continental Mills makes Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.
Cable fragments were found in a “limited amount of product”, the FDA says on its website.
The recalled products include the following information on the packaging:
- UPC 078742370828
- Lot code KX2063
- Best By Date of 09/01/2023
The pancake and waffle mix was sold nationwide.
No consumers have found, used or bought a contaminated product and no injuries have been reported.
If you’ve bought the affected product, you can return it to Walmart for a refund or receive an exchange for another mix.
For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.