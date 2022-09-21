Report: More than 1,600 books banned in U.S. schools during 2021-2022 school year

An increasing number of books are being banned at schools across the U.S., according to a report from PEN America, a nonprofit organization that advocates for literary freedom.

The report says 1,648 different books were banned during the 2021-2022 school year. Those books were from 1,261 different authors, 290 illustrators, and 18 translators, according to the nonprofit.

The most-banned topics included LGBTQ content, sexual content and discussions about race.

Literature has become extremely polarized. Many conservative groups have targeted books, saying parents should have more rights about what type of books are being offered to children.

"In too many places, today’s political rhetoric of “parents’ rights” is being weaponized to undermine, intimidate, and chill the practices of these professionals, with potentially profound impacts on how students learn and access ideas and information in schools," Penn America says.

Texas banned more books than any other state, according to the report. The state reportedly accounted for 801 book bans.