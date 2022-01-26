Report: Toxic plastic found in many water-resistant products

A new study released Wednesday reveals many water-resistant and stain-proof products contain toxic plastics.

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, known as PFAS, have been linked to cancer, heart disease, immune disorders and other health issues.

Testing by Toxic-Free Future found PFAS in 72% of rain jackets, hiking pants, mattress pads, comforters, tablecloths and napkins that were marketed as water and stain-resistant.

The products tested were imported from Asia and sold in the United States.

Newer chemicals were also found in these products.

However, experts at Toxic-Free Future say that these chemicals are just as dangerous as older PFAS chemicals.

Toxic-Free Future’s study found that there are some water-resistant products that are made without the toxic plastic.

In the study, items that were not marketed as water-resistant were free of PFAS.

Experts say people can opt to use these products instead to ensure they’re not exposed to the toxic chemical.

The Environmental Working Group has also put together a list of companies that have pledged to not add PFAS to their products.

People can also check the GreenScreen Certified products list, which assesses the hazard of chemicals.

A CDC report from 2015 found that PFAS chemicals were detected in the blood of 99% of Americans.