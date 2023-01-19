Reports: Legendary musician David Crosby dead at age 81

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died, according to Variety and Rolling Stone.

In a statement, his wife said Crosby died surrounded by family.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," his wife said in the statement obtained by Variety.

Crosby's cause of death has not been disclosed.

His career spanned six decades. Crosby is the founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He's considered a folk rock pioneer, having collaborated with artists including Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Elton John.

Crosby released a live solo album for the first time in November 2022.

In addition to his music, Crosby wasn't shy about expressing his political views. His most recent posts on social media praise climate advocate Greta Thunberg.

Crosby was 81 years old.

