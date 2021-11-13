Watch
Republican concedes in New Jersey governor's race

Stefan Jeremiah/AP
Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, speaks at his election night party in Bridgewater, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 12, 2021
Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded a close New Jersey governor's race on Friday.

The concession came more than a week after Election Day.

During a press conference, Ciattarelli said he called Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to congratulate him on his re-election victory.

Murphy beat Ciattarelli by about 75,000 votes or less than 3%.

"Of course, there were those who thought I couldn't win," Ciattarelli said. "There were those who told me I wouldn't win. Fact is, we almost did win. Why? Because every single time misguided politicians take this state too far off track, the great people of this state push, pull and prod it right back to where it belongs."

Despite the loss, Ciattarelli said he plans to run for governor again in four years.

Republicans are hoping they can flip the state. Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by 15%.

