Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

American man killed while fighting in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Rodrigo Abd/AP
A rocket is buried in the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 07:35:40-04

A 22-year-old American man has died while fighting in Ukraine.

CNN reports Willy Joseph Cancel was a former U.S. Marine.

Cancel had been fighting in Ukraine since March and was reportedly killed on Monday.

He was working with a private military contracting company and was getting paid while fighting in Ukraine, his mother told CNN.

Before going to Ukraine, Cancel was a full-time corrections officer in Tennessee. He was originally from Orange County, New York.

Cancel leaves behind a 7-month-old daughter and a wife.

Cancel’s mother says his body has not yet been recovered.

The State Department said it is aware of reports of Cancel’s death but made no further comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119