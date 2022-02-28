Twitter to label tweets that link to Russian state media

Twitter is adding warnings to tweets that link to websites that are affiliated with Russian state media.

"We’ve learned that labeling Tweets is another way we can add helpful context to conversations around some of the most critical issues," said Yoel Roth, head of site integrity at Twitter.

Roth added that the social media website is also taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of content affiliated with Russian state media.

"Since the invasion, we’ve seen more than 45,000 tweets a day sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media outlets," Roth said.

Russia has reportedly tried to censor aspects of its invasion of Ukraine. Twitter said its website is being restricted in the country, according to Reuters.

For years, Twitter has made it harder for Russia to profit off its website. According to Politico, Twitter does not allow state-backed media advertising or Russian political advertising on its website