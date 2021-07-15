Sen. Graham says he'd 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A after ND students voice concern about restaurant

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he would "go to war" for Chick-fil-A after some students at Notre Dame voiced their opinion about wanting to keep the fast-food chain off their campus.

Several students from the Catholic-founded university stated in a letter to the NDSMC Observer editor, a student-run newspaper, that they have some "serious ethical concerns regarding" the restaurant, asking school officials to "keep Chick-fil-A away."

The students' letter responded to the university's Campus Dining posting on social media on May 12 about them considering the fast-food chain as an on-campus option for dining.

The South Carolina Senator responded on Wednesday in a tweet, saying that he wants "everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for."

The Georgia-based company has sparked controversy over the past several years.

In 2012, CEO Dan Cathy said that the company supports "the biblical definition of the family unit."

In 2019, the company announced that it would no longer donate to two organizations with controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.