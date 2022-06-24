Several accusers seek roles at Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Two of four women who testified that Ghislaine Maxwell played a role in their sexual abuse at the hands of financier Jeffrey Epstein may be speaking at her sentencing or have their statements read aloud.

Prosecutors told a federal judge in a letter on Friday that two of six women who either testified or were mentioned during a December trial plan to attend the Tuesday sentencing of the 60-year-old British socialite. Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said in a separate submission to the judge that the hearing “should not be a bully pulpit for anyone who was not identified as a victim of the charged federal offenses and does not qualify as such.”

Those individuals are not among the six people who prosecutors have formally identified as victims in the case and “should not be permitted to give oral testimony or have their written victim impact statements read during sentencing,” she said.

Sternheim also objected to written statements by Farmer or Kate being read at sentencing, saying they raise issues that were not disclosed by the government or revealed during their testimony.