Slain University of Virginia football players honored with posthumous degrees

Steve Helber/AP
University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:47:29-05

The University of Virginia honored the three football players who were killed in a shooting with posthumous degrees.

D’Sean Perry was due to graduate this year. He was double majoring in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler would have graduated in the coming years. Davis was majoring in African American and African studies. Chandler was majoring in American studies.

The degrees were presented to the victims' families at their hometown funerals.

Perry, Davis Jr. and Chandler were shot on Nov. 13 when a former university football player allegedly opened fire on a bus after returning from a university field trip.

Two other students who were wounded in the shooting have been released from the hospital, the university stated.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing multiple charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

