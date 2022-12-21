Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' actor, dies at age 55

"General Hospital" actress Sonya Eddy has died, the show's executive producer confirmed.

"I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend," Frank Valentini wrote on Instagram.

Eddy played the no-nonsense nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera. According to IMDB, she appeared in 543 episodes from 2006 to 2022.

Eddy's acting career began in the 1990s with stints on "The Drew Carry Show," "Married... with Children" and "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Her fans were shocked by the news of her passing, posting tributes online. Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her."

Eddy's cause of death has not been revealed. She was 55 years old.