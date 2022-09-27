South Carolina House rejects bill to make six-week abortion ban more restrictive

South Carolina House conservative lawmakers have rejected what is being called a watered-down abortion measure that aimed to make the state's six-week abortion procedure ban more restrictive.
The rejection from lawmakers could indicate that the state plans on keeping the six-week ban in place, the Associated Press reported.
Many of the conservative lawmakers, who reportedly also favored a complete ban on abortion in the state, were some of whom rejected the latest measure.
South Carolina's six-week abortion procedure ban has been suspended as the state's Supreme Court reviews elements of it for privacy rights violations.