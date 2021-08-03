Springsteen comes up short in Olympic debut, still has team event

TOKYO — Bruce Springsteen’s daughter will have one more shot to make in onto an Olympic podium.

Jessica Springsteen will compete Friday night in the team equestrian event.

Springsteen failed Tuesday to make it to the finals in the individual event.

“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round and I’m excited for the rest of the week,” she said.

Springsteen reportedly learned to ride on her family’s farm in New Jersey.

The Associated Press reports she and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkehove, arrived in Tokyo ranked 14th in the world.