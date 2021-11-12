Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon was indicted on two charges Friday stemming from his refusal to comply with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Bannon, 67, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

CNN reports an arrest warrant for Bannon will be issued.

The House voted in October to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress. The charge was then sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether to pursue criminal prosecution.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

The Department of Justice says each charge carries a maximum of one year in jail.

An arraignment date has not been set.