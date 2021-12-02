Suspects use forklift to take ATM from Kentucky bank

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say they are looking for those involved in a wild bank robbery that occurred in Georgetown early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Stock Yards Bank and Trust around 5 a.m. Wednesday after one person stole a forklift from a nearby construction site and used it to lift an ATM that was located there.

According to police, the suspects started driving away with the ATM, but it fell off the forklift and slid down through the bushes. They still managed to retrieve the ATM, load it into a U-haul, and take off.

The building's awning was damaged during the theft, but a bank employee said there was no structural damage to the bank.

Police are currently analyzing the video and investigating the incident.

Kristina Rosen at WLEX first reported this story.