Target raising hourly wage to $24 for some workers

Ted Shaffrey/AP
A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Connecticut, on Tuesday, November 39, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 28, 2022
Target is set to raise its hourly wage to $24 an hour.

In a press release, the retailer said they plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24, which will apply to hourly team members working in Target stores, supply chain facilities, and headquarters locations.

The company added that the exact hourly wage would depend on the job and the local market.

The new wage hike is part of its plan to invest an additional $300 million in its workforce.

Target also announced that it'd expand access to health care benefits for its team members and their families.

Beginning in April, the company will roll out its new benefits cycle, including making it available to those who work 25-hour work weeks instead of the previous 30 and health care benefits three to nine months sooner.

