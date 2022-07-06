Texas woman charged in murder of professional cyclist

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a professional cyclist two months ago at an Austin home has been charged with first-degree murder.

NBC affiliate KXAN and FOX7 reported that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is currently being held without bond at the Travis County Jail.

The Associated Press reported that the body of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was found on May 11.

On May 19, Austin police issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

According to authorities, Armstrong was questioned about Wilson's death on May 13.

On that same day, Armstrong sold her vehicle and flew from Austin to Houston. On May 18, she flew from New York to Newark, New Jersey, then to San Jose, Costa Rica using a fraudulent passport, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, Wilson, who was in Austin for a cycling event, had previously dated Armstrong's boyfriend.

U.S. Marshalls were able to capture Armstrong on June 30.

KTRK reported that Armstrong landed back in Houston on Saturday.