The Queen congratulates Emma Raducanu on US Open victory

The Queen took notice of Emma Raducanu’s surprise U.S. Open victory.

Raducanu became the first British woman in nearly 50 years to win a grand slam tournament.

Immediately following her victory, Queen Elizabeth sent her congratulations.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication,” the statement says. “ I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”

Raducanu had a fairytale run in New York.

The 18-year-old had to win three matches in qualifying just to get into the tournament. She then ran through the draw, winning seven matches without losing a set.

Raducanu told the BBC that she was “honored” to get a statement from the Queen.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “I’m maybe going to frame that letter or something.”