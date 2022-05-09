Three American tourists who died at resort in Bahamas identified

Three Americans who were found dead at a resort in the Bahamas have been identified.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said 68-year-old Michael Phillips and his wife 65-year-old Robbie Phillips were declared dead at the Sandals resort on Great Exuma Island.

The two were from Tennessee.

64-year-old Vincent Chiarella was found unresponsive in another room and was later pronounced dead. He was from Florida.

Vincent’s wife, Donnis Chiarella, was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau before being transport to a hospital in Miami.

She is said to be in fair condition.

The U.S. State Department is now “monitoring” the investigation into the cause of death.

The acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, said there were no signs of foul play.

Officers found no signs of trauma, but it appeared at least two people “showed signs of convulsion.”

Sandals Resorts is cooperating with the investigation.

