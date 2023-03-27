3 students, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting; female suspect also dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shooter killed six people at a private school in Tennessee on Monday.

According to the Nashville Police Department, the six victims include three students and three staff members at The Covenant School.



An active shooter was first reported at 10:13 a.m. Nashville Police Department’s Don Arron said a five-member team arrived at the scene minutes later. They reportedly heard gunshots come from the second level of the school.

Aaron said the officers engaged the shooter, who has been identified as a 28-year-old White female. She was shot and killed, Aaron stated. Police initially believed the woman was a teenager, but clarified her age upon further investigation.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the woman lives in the Nashville area and attended The Covenant School.

Police reported that the shooter had two assault-style rifles in her possession and a handgun. A motive has not been released.

The private Christian school reportedly has video that the police department will be reviewing.

On a typical day, there are about 200 students at the school and 40 staff members, Aaron said.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

A woman at the site expressed her frustration with the continued shootings across the country.

"How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?" the woman asked.

She said she has been lobbying lawmakers for change since she survived the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, in July.

Following Monday's shooting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he was monitoring the situation.

President Joe Biden addressed the school shooting at the start of the SBA Women’s Business Summit that he had been previously scheduled to host at the White House Monday.

He commended law enforcement for their quick response— within minutes of being alerted of the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare,” Biden said.

The president again called on Congress to pass his assault weapons ban.