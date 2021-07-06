Watch
Three major airlines waiving change fees for several Florida cities ahead of Elsa

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to make landfall in Florida soon, several major airlines are waiving their change fees for cities that could be impacted.

Delta said on its website that it's waiving change fees for flights from/to Fort Meyers, Key West, Tampa, and Sarasota.

"When rebooked travel occurs on or before July 10, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived," the company said.

At American Airlines, the airliner said they are waiving change fees for the same cities, but travelers can have fees waived through July 7 if they travel by July 12.

United Airlines will also waive change fees to the cities mentioned above and Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, and West Palm Beach.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa was located just southwest of Key West with maximum winds of 50 mph.

