Three people injured, including a child, amid shooting at Arizona outlet mall

Some businesses on lockdown as police investigate
People say three people, including a child, were shot during the incident which happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. One of those three people shot is in critical condition, but it's unclear if that's the child or an adult. Some business in the area remain on lockdown and police are asking to stay out of the area.
Posted at 6:34 PM, Mar 23, 2022
Police in Arizona are investigating a shooting at a Tanger Outlets shopping area outside of Phoenix in the city of Glendale.

According to police, three people, including a child, were shot during the incident which happened around 2:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

One of those three people shot was in critical condition, but it was not immediately clear which of the three.

Some businesses in the area remained on lockdown and police are asking people to stay out of the area.

Police said their primary search of the area is now clear and they don't believe there are any suspects still outstanding.

Police said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups of people and escalated into a fight and then a shooting.

Authorities were still trying to work out who fired shots and who was a victim, but police believe there are no suspects missing.

Phoenix Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting Glendale police in the investigation.


This story was originally published by Clayton Klapper of KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

