Trump calls decision to overturn Roe a 'win for life'

Former President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump, who nominated three of the justices who voted to overturn Roe, called the decision the "biggest win for life in a generation."

While campaigning for president, Trump said he would put justices on the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe.

"I delivered everything as promised," he said.

Trump was not always pro-life. Prior to getting into politics, he publicly supported abortion rights.

However, as he began to contemplate a run for president, his position shifted.

With Roe overturned, decisions about abortion laws will be left up to the states. Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which will ban abortions. Oklahoma announced Friday that it had enacted its law.