Tumblr gets bold on Twitter replying to new policy on social media competitors

The entity running the Twitter account for the once-popular social sharing platform Tumblr decided to have some fun on the new Elon Musk-owned Twitter over the weekend regarding a new policy.

Twitter announced, in a string of tweets, that it would be banning users from promoting other social media platforms, with exceptions.

Twitter had been deleting posts under a new policy that doesn't allow the “free promotion of certain social media platforms.”

"We will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post,” the policy stated.

On Sunday, the Tumblr account on Twitter replied with, simply, "Tumblr."

Twitter said, "We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy."

Tumblr didn't appear to be considered in the policy.

Other users jumped into the thread with Tumblr, with one user writing a cheeky reply that said, "Congrats on not qualifying as social media! We did it guys."

If a user violates the policy, Twitter says it will remove the tweet and could decide to temporarily lock an account. If the violation happens again the account could be banned from the platform.

Tumblr's fall, and the issue of explicit content

In 2013 Tumblr was sold to Yahoo for $1.1 billion under then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer who promised "not to screw it up." Tumblr had never managed to make a significant profit.

Apple later removed Tumblr from its App Store because of alleged child pornography on its website.

Tumblr had issues with adversing, as CNBC reported, with brands not willing to invest large amounts of money on a platform with content that wasn't friendly to big brand names.

Leadership with Tumblr and Verizon then banned all explicit content from the platform.

By 2018 the number of posts on the platform had dropped by over 50%.

As of October 2022, Twitter's "Sensitive media policy" states that a user "may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted."