University of Missouri suspends all fraternity activities after student found unresponsive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri administration and Greek student leaders announced Wednesday that they had suspended all fraternity activities on campus, according to a news release.

The decision came after a student was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after a party hosted by the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

In their press release, the university and Greek student leaders said police responded Wednesday after receiving reports that a "freshman student was unresponsive and had been transported to University Hospital."

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members are believed to have "consumed significant amounts of alcohol" during the party.

"We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity," Bill Stackman, the vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Missouri, said in the release. "There was an agreement with IFC (Interfraternity Council) on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges."

University of Missouri IFC president Conner Sibley said in the release the IFC Executive Board voted unanimously to halt all fraternity activities to "stand in agreement with the actions taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community."

The suspension applies to social events as well as university-sanctioned activities.

The fraternity has been temporarily suspended as a local chapter by the university and nationally by Phi Gamma Delta.

The incident Wednesday morning occurred hours after a student at the University of Kentucky died of "presumed alcohol toxicity" after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house on Tuesday evening.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.