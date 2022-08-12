Watch Now
Vanessa Bryant leaves trial in tears during witness' testimony

Jae C. Hong/AP
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Kobe Bryant's widow is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments to a federal jury, seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of the NBA star, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:03:27-04

Vanessa Bryant left a court hearing in tears on Thursday in her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff's and fire departments.

The wife of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant accused first responders of sharing photos of the helicopter crash site where he and 8 others died in 2020.

According to CNN, she became emotional when Victor Gutierrez, a bartender, was asked if he saw pictures of the Bryants’ daughter Gianna. Gianna was on board the doomed helicopter when it crashed into a Southern California hill.

Bryant asked for permission to leave the courtroom, CNN reported. The judge told her that she did not need to ask for permission.

The witness said he winced at the images he saw from the scene, CNN reported.

Bryant did not return to the courtroom to hear testimony from the coroner.

The trial is expected to last two weeks Vanessa Bryant is among those expected to testify.

