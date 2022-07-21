Video: New York police officer makes arrest on horseback

NEW YORK CITY — Officers in New York City were able to make an arrest thanks to the help of a four-legged crime stopper.

According to the New York Police Department, a man suspected of robbing a sunglass vendor in Times Square on Saturday came into contact with an NYPD special operations officer on horseback.

A body cam video posted Tuesday on Twitter by NYPD showed the officer pointing at the alleged suspect before the man runs off.

But Samson the horse was hot on his trail.

"With assistance from nearby officers, an arrest was quickly made," the department said.

All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones. Saturday evening, a male robbed a sunglass vendor in Times Square, but a @NYPDSpecialops Mounted officer was hot on his trail. With assistance from nearby officers an arrest was quickly made. pic.twitter.com/5ANbLKdYSI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 19, 2022

According to CNN, officers arrested 34-year-old Ignacio Lewis.

The news outlet reported Lewis was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following the release of the body cam video, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took to Twitter to commend the arrest.

"There was no chance this robbery suspect could outrun our 10-foot cop riding Samson!"