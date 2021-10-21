Watch
Walgreens to test drone deliveries in Texas

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens will start flying packages by drone to residents in a Texas city in partnership with Google’s drone-making affiliate Wing. The companies said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring town of Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas where road traffic is “probably the biggest complaint we get," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Walgreens and Wing, a subsidiary of Google, a teaming up to bring drone deliveries to Texans.

The first drone delivery will take place from a store in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

"Walgreens team members will process orders and load packages onto the delivery drones, and Wing will oversee operation of the delivery service," Wing said in a statement on its website.

Wing said it's been conducting test flights since June in preparation for launching the service.

Practice flights are scheduled to begin in Frisco and Little Elm next week.

Wing said after it gets feedback from the community, it hopes to launch full commercial service in the coming months.

