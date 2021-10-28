Walrus captured sleeping on Dutch submarine

Sailors with the Royal Netherlands Navy found a walrus asleep on top of their walrus-class submarine.

The cute moment was captured and shared on social media on Tuesday.

"The Navy's submarines belong to the Walrus class," the tweet said. "Apparently, they look more like this seal species than we thought."

The sailors nicknamed her Freya.

This is the first walrus to be seen off the Dutch coast in 23 years, according to Dutch News.

The news outlet reported that the female walrus is believed to have swum from her regular habitat in the polar circle.