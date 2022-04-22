Washington police investigate shooting scene in residential area of DC

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating the scene of a shooting where at least 3 victims were shot, according to police.

Police said two adult males and one juvenile female victim were identified.

The shooting happened in the Northwest quadrant of the city near the Van Ness metro station and Howard University School of Law at the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW, police said on Twitter after updating the address at around 4:18 p.m. local time.

Authorities told residents to expect a large police presence in the area and to expect street closures as the investigation continues. Police also asked residents to shelter in place.

MPD is responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least 2 shooting victims. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story and could continue to be updated.